Ananya Panday gets (Bloody) real about periods in new Whisper Ultra ad

New Delhi: Recently, Whisper launched Whisper Ultra Upto No Gap No Leaks.

Featuring Curvewear technology, it is designed to fit the contours of a woman’s body, ensuring up to no gaps, no leaks, and a soft, comfortable feel all day long.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has also been announced as the brand ambassador for Whisper Ultra.

Through this partnership, Ananya joined Whisper in leading a conversation about the real period problems women/girls go through and how Whisper has created first-time in India solutions for it.

To celebrate this launch, Whisper hosted an event in Mumbai featuring Ananya and doctor, embryologist, and scientist - Dr Tanaya Narendra (popularly known as Dr. Cuterus).

The duo engaged in a candid conversation about period challenges, the stigma surrounding menstrual health, and how innovation like Curvewear Technology addresses real consumer needs. The event also showcased a live product demonstration, highlighting Whisper’s commitment to delivering superior menstrual hygiene solutions.

The launch is supported by a video featuring Ananya Panday, where she candidly discusses period challenges and introduces the Whisper Ultra as a real solution.

The campaign embodies the brand's "Real Period, Real Solutions" philosophy, bringing an honest and empowering narrative to understanding what women go through and what they want on their period days and creating solutions tailored for it.

Girish Kalyanaraman, Vice President and Category Head – Feminine Care, Procter & Gamble India, said, “At Whisper, innovation is about truly understanding and championing the real needs of women, addressing the everyday challenges they face. Whisper Ultra Upto No Gap No Leaks is more than just a pad; it’s a response to the real period problems women deal with every month—like leaks, discomfort, and the constant worry of protection. Designed by women, for women, we’ve drawn from real insights and conversations with women across India, who’ve shared their frustrations and needs. We understand that period care isn’t one-size-fits-all. That's why we’ve created a pad that fits the unique contours of a woman’s body, offering a level of comfort and softness that goes beyond protection. Rooted in extensive research, we’ve created a solution that aligns with the dynamic, multifaceted lives of modern women, empowering them to move confidently through every day of their cycle”

Ananya Panday further said, “Joining forces with Whisper is special for me because it’s more than just a brand association— it's a powerful platform to drive conversations around menstruation. I want the best period solution to help me whether I have my period on a hectic shoot day or on a day off when I am just chilling in my bed. Whisper Ultra isn’t just a pad. With Curvewear Technology which has a unique raised centre to fit your curves, I don’t have to worry about leaks or discomfort. And the top sheet is so soft that it keeps me comfortable all day. Period woes are real, and Whisper is now providing a real solution to it.”