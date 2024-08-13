Ananya Panday champions ‘vanilla’ factor of Plum BodyLovin’s latest perfume

Delhi: Plum BodyLovin', the bath and body brand by Plum, has recently unveiled a new flavour of vanilla i.e. the Vanilla Caramello Perfume with notes of salted caramel, warm vanilla and nutty pistachios.

In its latest campaign, Ananya Panday is seen interacting with the Vanilla Caramello perfume and eventually declares that vanilla never smelled so good!

Commenting on the new commercial, Stuti Sethi, Brand Lead – Plum BodyLovin’, said, "In a refreshing departure from traditional Indian perfume advertising, we’re beyond elated to introduce our new Vanilla Caramello perfume ad film with the charismatic Ananya Panday, that pivots from the clichéd themes of seduction and instead, in true Plum BodyLovin’ fashion, celebrates the joy of unlocking your vivacious, playful spirit and enjoying life’s everyday moments! And who better to bring this vision to life other than Ananya, who effortlessly embodies all traits of the bestselling Vanilla Caramello scent i.e. chic, warm, luxurious, layered, & well… deserving of endless compliments! :)

Actress and the brand’s fragrance ambassador, Panday shared her excitement on the new campaign, and said “I’ve always been a huge fan of vanilla fragrances, and Vanilla Caramello is just irresistible! The blend of creamy vanilla and salted caramel makes it so droolworthy, and I can’t get enough of it. It’s fantastic to collaborate with a brand like Plum BodyLovin’ again that not only creates such iconic & chic fragrances but also celebrates them in a fun & authentic way! I can’t wait for women everywhere to experience Vanilla Caramello for themselves and give out chef’s kisses!"