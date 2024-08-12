Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Pahwa partner with GSK for shingles awareness

Delhi: GSK launched a new campaign on Shingles awareness, featuring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Pahwa, explaining the scientific link between chickenpox and Shingles. The campaign films use everyday conversations between two friends to talk about shingles and the increased susceptibility of shingles in people with diabetes.

Commenting on the campaign, Pahwa said, “I am in an age group that is susceptible to shingles, and through GSK’s shingles awareness campaigns I have understood more about this painful disease and its associated risk factors. I have faced multiple health problems and know how difficult it is to lead an active and fulfilling life when affected by infectious diseases. I am proud to be a part of this initiative to educate people about the cause of shingles and the importance of prevention. I encourage adults over 50 years, to talk to their doctors about shingles and its prevention.”

Vigyeta Agrawal, Patient Empowerment Head, GSK, said, “The 2023 API-Ipsos survey showed that even those who had shingles did not know the cause of this painful disease. It is essential that all people above the age of 50 years know about shingles and its prevention. We wanted to explain the science behind the cause of shingles and the link between chickenpox and shingles in a simple manner. Amitabh Bachchan has an unparalleled ability to connect with people across all demographics. We are confident that having him as the face of the campaign, will help us reach and encourage more people, especially ageing adults, to talk to their doctor about shingles and its prevention.”

Harikrishnan Pillai, co-founder and CEO, Blitzkraig, an arm of TheSmallBigIdea Network, said, “The campaign comprises two campaign films. One film shows two ageing friends reminiscing about school days and establishes the link between chickenpox and shingles, while the other depicts a caring bond between two friends and focuses on increased vulnerability of people with diabetes to shingles. The ‘Yeh Science Hai’ campaign urges adults above the age of 50 to talk to their doctor about shingles and its prevention. The messages that come through are clear and memorable.”

R. Balki, the Director, commenting on the creative insight for the film and said, "Shingles is a disease that is misunderstood by many people. The challenge was to talk about the link between shingles and chickenpox in an easy-to-understand and engaging manner. I was instantly aligned with how TheSmallBigIdea crafted a simple and strong message. In this case, clarity, not creativity, was the need of the hour.”

Additionally, a partnership has been established with the television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) for this campaign.