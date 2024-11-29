AMFI sparks national conversation with “Bharat Farq Pehchanega” campaign

New Delhi: The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has launched a new campaign, “Bharat Farq Pehchanega," during the World Investor Week 2024.

The campaign crafted by Mirum encourages Indians to make informed financial decisions and distinguish legitimate investments from scams.

At the heart of the campaign is a compelling one-shot film in which Bharat—the personified voice of India—delivers a manifesto that urges citizens to recognise legitimate investments and stay vigilant against scams. The campaign’s reach is amplified through versions in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, alongside shorter audio formats tailored for various audiences.

Punit Dharamsi, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Investor Education, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), said, “With the rise in fraudulent activities and misinformation in the financial market, investors are getting adversely impacted. At AMFI, we recognized the urgent need to address this issue head-on. Bharat Farq Pehchanega presented a powerful opportunity to raise awareness about scams & misinformation and empower investors with the knowledge to make informed decisions. Launching the campaign during World Investor Week 2024 allowed us to amplify this crucial message at the right time.”

Naila Patel, National Creative Director and Senior Vice-President at Mirum, said, “When people get scammed, it's often because they lack the tools to differentiate between what's genuine and what's fake. The idea was to educate investors about these differences without being preachy. Hence, we made a short, one-take film in which people from Bharat narrate a manifesto to become informed investors—dramatic and full of flair, all geared towards creating an impact."

The campaign included a landing page- mutualfundssahihai.com/bfp, where visitors can access educational content around scam awareness and take a pledge to be an informed investor.

AMFI said that over 30+ million Indians have interacted with the campaign, and 85000+ have taken a pledge to be informed investors.

The campaign videos can be accessed here: