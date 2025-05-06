American Tourister plans for a musical journey with “Everyone’s In” campaign

New Delhi: American Tourister has launched its new campaign ‘Everyone’s In’.

The campaign features a song in collaboration with Sony Music and aims to resonate with young, socially connected travellers who like exploring, vibing, and creating memories with new friends.

The campaign includes a 2-minute original track featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, sung by Jonita Gandhi and Chaturvedi himself.

The music video captures Chaturvedi and Panday vibing together. The campaign’s film edit, a 20-second edit, will be used for IPL, whereas a 30-second version will appear on digital channels.

Anushree Tainwala, Vice-President - Marketing, Samsonite South Asia, said, “Travel today is more than just the destination, it’s about the experiences, the people you meet, and the memories you create along the way. With Everyone’s In, we’re celebrating this shift in mindset. Our campaign is all about inclusivity, spontaneity, and youthful energy. The song reflects the same spirit that our travel gear stands for - stylish, reliable, and ready for every kind of adventure, whether it’s a weekend road trip or a spontaneous getaway. By partnering with Sony Music and tapping into talents like Chaturvedi and Panday, we’re speaking the language of Gen Z and young millennials.”

Raj Kamble, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Famous Innovations, commented, “With ‘Everyone’s In,’ we wanted to spark a new wave of energy that feels current, social, and unapologetically fun. The aim was to capture that spark of spontaneity with a fresh music-driven narrative, when you say yes to the unknown and meet new people. American Tourister gave us the perfect canvas to blend youthfulness with storytelling. This campaign is about making memories, not just travel plans, and everyone is invited!”

Alongside the anthem, the brand has also planned social media activations, along with collaborations with influencers and actors such as Rohit Saraf, Taaruk Raina, Ahsaas Channa and Abhinav Sharma.

From the AT Mix-Up Table to the AT Lucky Seat Challenge, fans can interact in various ways at multiple Social venues.

Watch the TVC:

Credits:

Creative Agency - Famous Innovations

Digital Agency - Makani Creatives

PR Agency – Frangipani Communications