Amazon repositions brand focus with ‘Everyday Store’ campaign by Ogilvy

New Delhi: Amazon India, in collaboration with Ogilvy, has introduced a new campaign signalling a shift in the brand’s communication approach — from being known as “the everything store” to becoming an “everyday store.”

Advertisment

The campaign seeks to reposition Amazon as a platform that aligns with the daily lives and evolving needs of Indian consumers, aiming to reflect the brand’s role in supporting small, consistent efforts towards a better life.

The campaign is rooted in a simple and widely relatable idea that people are constantly trying to improve life for themselves and their loved ones. Whether it’s choosing a small convenience, a thoughtful treat, or a practical everyday item, these regular efforts reflect a shared desire to make daily life a little better.

As noted by Amazon, the campaign reflects a broader ambition to support these small gestures, from everyday purchases to thoughtful actions, that collectively contribute to making daily life smoother and more fulfilling.

The initiative launched with a thematic film centred around neighbourly rivalry, where friendly competition gradually turns into camaraderie. The narrative highlights how small acts of inspiration can spark larger positive changes in routine life.

Three additional short films build on the theme by showcasing daily efforts through relatable scenarios: a party invitation from a landlady to her young tenants, a grandson planning time with his grandfather, and a father inventing playful ways to get his children to eat vegetables. Each scenario aims to underscore the idea that minor actions, aided by practical tools and choices, can lead to meaningful outcomes.

The campaign’s messaging is expressed by the line “Har chhoti badi koshish se banta hai din behtar” (Every small and big effort makes the day better), framing Amazon’s evolving identity as one that resonates with daily intent rather than occasional need.

Pragya Sharma, Director, Growth and Consumer Marketing, Amazon India, said, "Today’s India is not for the fainthearted. It is where rising expectations are being met with expanding opportunities. We love this about India because it reflects the culture that has been a north star for Amazon since the first day of the launch of our e-commerce marketplace in the country. Customer obsession is at the centre of everything we do, it is what keeps us curious, nimble, and innovative. We love that our customers’ expectations are never static and always rising. It reminds us to not just respond to customers’ needs but anticipate them as well. With ‘Har Din Behtar’, we are not only acknowledging this spirit of relentless improvement, we also aim to match it by enhancing selection, speed, and service quality daily.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Amazon as a brand has always been known as the ultimate online shopping destination in India - an everything store. With this campaign, we’ve added heart to what Amazon stands for. Evolving to become an everyday partner for all of life’s little-big moments. Through our films, we’ve shown how Amazon supports you in turning your small daily goals into big, beautiful wins. Helping you really make every day better.”

Watch the campaign films: