Amazon India’s #DikhogeTohBikoge campaign highlights benefits of e-commerce for sellers

New Delhi: Amazon India has launched #DikhogeTohBikoge (which translates to 'If you're visible, you'll sell'),a new brand campaign to strengthen awareness about how selling on its digital marketplaces is simple and effective for small businesses in India.

The campaign features three commercials - each showing a different scenario where sellers take unconventional routes to promote and sell their products. These videos highlight the benefits of Amazon’s marketplaces for sellers, such as wide customer base, access to 100% of India's serviceable pin codes and 18+ global marketplaces. The campaign emphasizes Amazon’s commitment to empowering businesses of all sizes by making online selling accessible and impactful. It has been designed, conceptualized and produced by Enormous Brands LLP.

Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India, said, “At Amazon, our core mission is to empower small businesses across India through e-commerce. The #DikhogeTohBikoge campaign highlights the incredible entrepreneurial spirit of Indian business owners. Through this campaign, we are encouraging the small businesses, to reap the benefits of e-commerce, by gaining access to huge base of customers in India and around the world, through Amazon marketplaces. We are committed to help these businesses achieve their business aspirations and succeed in the digital economy.”

Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous Brands, said, “Amazon India’s #DikhogeTohBikoge campaign has been one of our most interesting projects so far. Our creative approach centered on using humor to show the extent to which brand owners and entrepreneurs will go to attract attention of their customers. Through relatable scenarios and a light-hearted narrative, we wanted to show small business owners that there is a simpler and more effective way, to reach customers everywhere – Amazon’s marketplaces in India and around the world. The campaign connects with sellers by acknowledging their ambitious drive while positioning Amazon as the practical solution that transforms their business aspirations into reality.”

The #DikhogeTohBikoge campaign is now live across multiple media platforms including television, digital and social media channels. Through this campaign, Amazon India reinforces its commitment to digitising millions of small businesses across India, while making the journey of selling online simple, accessible and impactful.