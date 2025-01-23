All On The Line: ICC’s campaign teases Champions Trophy 2025 showdown

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) launched its “All On The Line” campaign for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, highlighting the unmissable cricket that the thrilling two-week competition brings.

The high-energy film which is available aims to bring to life the intense nature of the Champions Trophy where every match counts. Like in the film, fans can expect players to navigate jeopardy, make split-second decisions, and push their limits to stay in the competition.

Featuring Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nabi, Phil Salt, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the film showcases the immense stakes faced by players as they put everything on the line to claim the Champions Trophy and the unique White Jackets.

Hosted by Pakistan, with four matches taking place in the UAE, from 19 February to 9 March 2025, the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy will feature the world’s top eight cricketing nations battling it out across 15 matches.