Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Bindu Dara Singh cook up laughs in Catch Hing’s TVC

New Delhi: Catch Spices, one of the brands under Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), has launched a new TV commercial (TVC) for Catch Hing.

The TVC features Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav and Bindu Dara Singh.

Conceptualised by Dentsu Creative, the TVC for Catch Hing uses a humorous story to show how its irresistible aroma brings people back to the table, reinforcing the brand's philosophy, "Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota.”

The Catch Hing TVC presents a playful take on how food, when prepared with Catch Hing, becomes impossible to resist. In the story, Police Inspector Akshay Kumar finds a clever way to catch a runaway prisoner. Instead of giving chase, he cooks dal with Catch Hing at the police station. The delicious aroma escapes through the walls, luring the prisoner back. The humour peaks when the fugitive, played by Bindu Dara Singh, is compelled to return to the police station just for a taste of the dal. Constable Rajpal Yadav adds to the comic timing, making the film engaging and memorable. Through this playful storyline, the film conveys that Catch Hing’s strength lies not just in elevating food but in rekindling connections and drawing people back to the table.

Sandeep Ghosh, Business Head, Catch Salt and Spices, DS Group, said, “With the Catch Hing TVC, we chose a light-hearted, product-led narrative that highlights the power of food in a memorable way. Our brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar, along with Rajpal Yadav and Bindu Dara Singh, brings humor and relatability to the story while keeping Catch Hing at the heart of the narrative. The film underlines the philosophy of Catch that food is never just about taste; it is about connection, memories and togetherness while keeping the product firmly at the core.”

Surjo Dutt, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative, said, “Food doesn’t just bring back memories, it brings back people. That was the spark behind our new Hing film for Catch Spices of DS Group. We wanted to show, in a lighthearted and entertaining way, how the unmistakable aroma of a Catch Hing tadka has the power to travel beyond boundaries and pull people right back to where they belong. The humour, the chemistry, and the everyday relatability all come together to show that Catch Spices don’t just elevate meals; they turn them into moments that connect us, surprise us, and sometimes even bring us home.”

The TVC will go live from September 25, 2025 across television channels, YouTube, OTT platforms and social media.

Watch the ad here: