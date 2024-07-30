Akshay Kumar inspires to "Bano Kisi Ki Energy"

Delhi: Livguard has unveiled its latest campaign, "Bano Kisi Ki Energy," featuring actor Akshay Kumar. This narrative aims to highlight the sense of responsibility that comes with being the pillar of a family—the 'Karta.’



The film follows the journey of a father who finds joy in karaoke and is repeatedly interrupted by power cuts. This story sheds light on the responsibility that the son feels towards his family's happiness and progress and how he steps in and helps empower the entire family.



The essence of "Bano Kisi Ki Energy" lies in the actions he takes to ensure his family’s well-being.



Commenting on TVC, Gurpreet Bhatia, MD and CEO, Livguard Energy Technology said, “We understand our consumers and acknowledge their role in uplifting their loved ones. Our goal is to ensure that our products help them and their family achieve energy independence, which in turn fosters their progress. We know that our consumers see their success as a blend of personal growth and their family’s achievements. They go beyond just providing resources—they actively help their families succeed. In this film, we’ve strengthened our commitment to trust and deepened our connection with our customers. Through the #banokisikienergy campaign, we highlight our mission to support families with reliable, smart, and AI-powered end-to-end energy solutions.”

https://youtu.be/t7-3PG8SNKg?si=Iw0bLRsOfD2QlM2z