Akshay Kumar and Jr NTR promote Zepto's 'SuperSaver' offering in new ads

New Delhi: Zepto has unveiled its SuperSaver campaign, featuring Akshay Kumar and Jr NTR. Under the tagline "Prices itne low, ek baar dekh toh loh," the campaign highlights the prices curated by sellers on Zepto.

The campaign is released in multiple languages.

Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand and Culture Officer, Zepto, noted, "Zepto’s SuperSaver campaign ignites the excitement of fast and smart shopping. Kumar’s vibrant energy and Jr NTR’s intense charisma are the perfect match for Zepto's spirit, blending the thrill of quick shopping with substantial savings. We thank our sellers for enabling SuperSaver and the prices featured on our platform. In a first for Zepto, the campaign will be launched across TV, YouTube, Meta, and Out-of-Home (OOH), and will feature various in-app integrations."

The ads have been crafted and conceptualised internally by Zepto and produced in collaboration with Third Floor Films.

The Zepto SuperSaver campaign was featured during the Champions Trophy final and will be broadcasted across TV, YouTube, Meta, and outdoor platforms.

Watch the ad: