L’Oréal Paris and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan address self-worth in digital age

New Delhi: L’Oréal Paris has released the latest film in its global Lessons of Worth series, featuring long-time ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The campaign continues the brand’s five-decade-old message of advocating self-worth under the tagline Because I’m worth it.

In the film, Bachchan reflects on the influence of social media on personal value, cautioning against equating self-worth with likes, comments, and online validation. Her message urges viewers to shift focus from external approval to internal conviction: to look within, say it aloud, and believe that they are worth it.

The Lessons of Worth series seeks to address themes of self-confidence, resilience and individuality while challenging restrictive beauty standards and definitions of success.

“Today, a large percentage of Indian women’s self-worth is negatively impacted by social media. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's powerful edition of the iconic ‘Lessons of Worth’ series addresses this issue,” said Dario Zizzi, General Manager, L’Oréal Paris India.

“In her testimonial, she calls upon all Indian women to believe in their self-worth regardless of the pressures of social media and social validation. This campaign is a powerful step in our constant endeavour to partner with Indian women on their journey of self-worth.”

The campaign forms part of a wider series of testimonials from L’Oréal Paris ambassadors worldwide. Two years ago, actress Viola Davis appeared in the project. Others who have participated include Kate Winslet, Liya Kebede, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Camila Cabello, Yseult, Leila Bekhti, Bebe Vio, Nidhi Sunil, Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell, each reflecting on what the tagline means to them.

Watch the campaign film: