Airtel Payments Bank launches ‘Dil Khol Kar’ festive campaign

New Delhi: Airtel Payments Bank is back with its festive campaign, 'Celebrate Dil Khol Kar’. The campaign is aimed at inviting customers to embrace the festive joy and encouraging them to enjoy festivals with safe and convenient digital transactions.

The 'Dil Khol Kar' campaign highlights the safety and ease of using Airtel Payments Bank for digital payments, enabling customers to enjoy the celebrations without worrying about carrying cash while shopping.

This campaign will feature across multiple platforms. On social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube), the Bank will release a series of short lifestyle videos — wherein influencers will create content around how to shop and make payments securely with Airtel Payments Bank while celebrating festivities, including pandal hopping and shopping in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The Bank has engaged with influencers including Niki Mehra, Reba John, Tina Dutta and others.

In addition to its online presence, Airtel Payments Bank will actively engage with communities by setting up booths at key banking points and puja pandals across 21 states. The campaign will include branding at high-traffic locations such as the Bombay Durga Bari Samiti in Mumbai, Kali Bari in Chandigarh, CR Park in Delhi, and major Garba and Durga Puja events in cities like Bengaluru, Lucknow, Indore, and Jaipur. The bank will also be a part of iconic festivals such as Kullu Dussehra, Chhath Puja in Bihar, Mysuru Dasara, and the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland.

Shilpi Kapoor, Chief Marketing Officer of Airtel Payments Bank said, “This festive season, we want our customers to celebrate with their hearts full and worry free, and we believe that our campaign ‘Dil Khol Kar’ embodies this spirit. By highlighting the ease and security of digital banking, we aim to empower our customers to fully immerse themselves in the joy of the season without any financial concerns.”

Campaign:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/SMQbLAhfi0o