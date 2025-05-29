Airtel, Fundamental roll out ‘The Safe Network’ to take spam fight beyond calls and texts

New Delhi: In 2024, telecommunications provider Airtel introduced a new anti-spam initiative, positioning itself as India’s first “Spam Fighting Network”. By employing artificial intelligence and analysing over 250 parameters, the company began screening spam calls and messages in real time, issuing alerts labelled "Airtel Warnings" to customers who received suspected spam.

However, with the persistence and evolution of cyber scams, the company identified a growing threat beyond just phone calls and texts. Based on customer interactions, Airtel noted that malicious links—often embedded across online platforms—pose a major risk. These links, found on chat apps, social media, emails, and search engines, are frequently used as entry points for scams.

In response, Airtel partnered with independent agency Fundamental to develop what it calls The Safe Network. The system, powered by AI, aims to detect and block fraudulent links before they can be accessed. The company states that the system will work across various digital platforms and automatically prevent harmful links from opening, even if users click on them.

This measure is intended to address rising instances of financial fraud and online deception. The service does not require customers to install a separate app or pay an additional fee, according to the company.

The campaign to publicise this feature has been launched, with films directed by Ram Madhvani of Equinox Films.

Commenting on the collaboration, Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder & CCO at Fundamental, said:

“Many brands claim to be built on the pillars of customer centricity and innovation. Airtel walks the talk. The Safe Network is a clear signal that customer security is above all else and the brand will continue to take measures to fight scam and spam in the years to come. Most consumers are plagued with the worry that despite being vigilant they may slip up and click on something malicious - what happens then? With the simple but reassuring ‘Kuch Nahi Hoga’ we’re sending out an emphatic message: Airtel has your back.”

Watch the campaign film: