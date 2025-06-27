Airtel and Posterscope roll out SPAM 2.0 OOH campaign against online fraud

New Delhi: Telecom provider Airtel has collaborated with Posterscope to launch the second phase of its Safe Network proposition, a product feature focused on detecting and blocking fraudulent links at the network level.

The campaign, handled by dentsu-owned Posterscope India, used a mix of traditional and digital formats to distribute the message across high-traffic areas. These included billboards, mall facades, digital displays, transit media, and bus shelters in metro cities and select regional markets.

As part of the feature’s roll-out, a nationwide out-of-home (OOH) campaign has been deployed with the intention of informing users about online fraud.

In addition to mass visibility, the campaign leaned on hyperlocal elements. Messaging on parking barricades read: “Ye gate to khulega, par Airtel pe fraud link nahi khulega,” while metro announcements were used to reinforce the message in transit spaces. Regional language versions were also used to increase reach and relatability.

“This campaign perfectly balances innovation with purpose. We translated Airtel’s powerful tech solution into a creative narrative that felt personal and timely. Through hyperlocal execution and speed, we were able to capture attention and build trust, a testament to how OOH can truly drive social impact when done right,” said Imtiyaz Vilatra, CEO, Posterscope India.