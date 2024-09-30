Airtel and Fundamental to fight spammers and scammers

New Delhi: Airtel has joined the fight against spammers and scammers. Partnering with indie agency Fundamental, the brand has gone live with their AI-powered product and released a campaign to signal the launch of this initiative.

How does it work? Airtel will be analysing over 250 parameters to identify spam calls or texts in real-time and sending consumers a ‘Suspected Spam’ alert whenever they receive a spam call or SMS. And this service needs no separate app download, nor is there any charge attached to it.

Speaking about the process of locking the vision for the campaign, Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder and CCO at Fundamental, said, “The goalpost was clear months ago - we all realised the magnitude of the issue and wanted to be the first telco to take the first solid step to safeguard customers to the extent possible. While the product was being developed, we examined consumer truths and worked with team Airtel to understand what people’s apprehensions and expectations were. Our potent insight of this problem being universal yet individual was the final piece of the puzzle. The experience of being part of an initiative that’s way bigger than any campaign can be has been a fulfilling one.”

Elaborating on the creation of the launch commercial, filmmaker Ram Madhvani said, "Spam calls and messages are something we all experience. They are disruptive. With this film, the goal was to bring this everyday annoyance to life in a relatable way. Airtel’s AI-powered solution provides a level of security that is simple yet powerful, and we wanted to capture that in a manner that resonates with every Indian. I’m proud of how this campaign has turned out - it’s relevant, timely, and a true reflection of the challenges we face today. Thanks to our team at Equinox and the teams at Fundamental and Airtel."