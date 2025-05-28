Air India’s ‘There Is an Air About India’ celebrates the country’s confident new identity

New Delhi: Air India has introduced a new brand campaign titled “There is an Air About India”, which explores themes of confidence, vibrancy, and transformation in modern India. The campaign spans a digital film, print advertisements, and out-of-home (OOH) placements.

Developed in partnership with creative agency McCann, the campaign’s digital film is anchored by a rap-style soundtrack composed by Sneha Khanwalkar, with vocals by emerging artist Aarya Jadhao. The film presents fast-paced visuals and transitions designed to represent India's evolving cultural landscape—covering everything from traditional performances and spiritual imagery to urban development and global aspirations.

Each verse in the soundtrack ties into aspects of Indian life, symbolising diversity through visuals of food, communities, and everyday scenes across geographies. The film culminates with the line, “There is an Air about India”, a phrase that serves as a recurring refrain throughout the campaign. Air India positions itself as the carrier of this spirit globally.

After its return to the Tata Group in 2022, the airline has been undergoing a transformation programme called Vihaan.AI, aimed at modernising operations and aligning with what it describes as the aspirations of new India.

