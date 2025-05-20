AI replaces live action in Tata Gluco+’s new campaign film

New Delhi: RAIDS, an Indian creative technology studio, has produced what it calls the first-ever thematic brand film for Tata Consumer Products using only Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools. The campaign, titled ‘Piyo Goodness, Karo Greatness’, was conceptualised by ad agency VML and aired during the ongoing IPL season.

The film was created without any live-action shooting. All visuals, including environments, characters, transitions and motion sequences, were generated using commercially available generative AI tools, each selected for specific strengths in scene composition, texture rendering, or cinematic transitions.

Carol Goyal, Executive Director at RAIDS, said,“This 100% AI-crafted narrative for Tata Gluco+ is both visually engaging and deeply meaningful.”

Tata Consumer Products sees the film as a shift in its communication strategy.Partha Biswas, President & Head – RTD Business, Tata Consumer Products Limited, said, “This AI-powered thematic film marks a strategic leap in how we communicate our brand values and connect with consumers today.”

The campaign is positioned to reflect evolving consumer expectations around purposeful branding.Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer at Wunderman Thompson, commented, “The energy drink market now evolves beyond functional benefits toward purpose-driven consumption. Today’s conscious consumers seek purpose in their choices and demand brands that align with their values of community, responsibility, and positive action.”

According to the studio, the production demonstrates how AI tools are being used to redefine the filmmaking process.

Maninder Singh, Head of Creative at RAIDS, explained, “Each tool that was used was selected for its strengths, scene creation, motion generation, texture refinement, or cinematic transitions.”

Goyal added that the process offered flexibility not typically available through traditional production methods, “This film isn’t just a campaign asset - it’s a statement on where storytelling is headed. AI gave us speed, scale, and style, but most importantly, it gave us freedom. Creative freedom without logistical compromise, and visual ambition without production limits. The result is not just a film, but a glimpse into the future of content production: fast, scalable, creatively limitless, and carbon-light.”

Watch the campaign film: