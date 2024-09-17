Ahsaas Channa and Adarsh Gourav capture joy of dining out with Zomato

New Delhi: Entourage Films has announced another collaboration with Zomato for the launch of the Zomato Dining Carnival. This campaign, featuring Ahsaas Channa and Adarsh Gourav, aims to bring the joy of dining out to life in a series of food-centric films.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, famed for his work - Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the campaign links everyday moments with food experience. From a football game morphing into a "pasta ball" toss, to gym noises inspiring a sushi craving, each film adds a spin to ordinary activities, turning them into opportunities to indulge in meals.

In one of the films, two bodybuilders are lifting weights and making exaggerated sounds like “Shuuuuu” and “Sheeee,” which leads Channa and Gourav to exchange a knowing glance and shout “Sushi!” The scene then humorously shifts to a restaurant where the duo enjoys sushi, this transition highlights how everyday moments can lead to impromptu food experiences.

Sharat Katariya quoted, "The film beautifully reflects the joy and spontaneity that the Zomato Dining Carnival is all about, bringing the essence of the campaign to life. Ahsaas and Adarsh were the perfect fit to bring that quirk to life, their individual performances brought an extra layer of charm to the campaign. They fully embraced the playful nature we intended to capture and delivered it with exceptional flair."

The mind behind this quirky Campaign, Harshil Dhawan - Creative Head of Zomato quoted, " When dining deals are so irresistible, every moment feels like a cue to make a plan! With the Zomato Dining Carnival in full swing, featuring over 8,000 restaurants and up to 50% off, we’ve turned spontaneous cravings into spontaneous plans. Our films hilariously capture how an epic dining deal can make you drop everything and head out for a feast, no matter where you are or what you are doing."

Executive Producer - Garima Arora added, "Working with Zomato, Harshil and team is always a pleasure, and collaborating with Ahsaas and Adarsh was an absolute joy. Sharat’s vision, approach and the team’s collective effort towards this campaign made it a true delight to produce.”