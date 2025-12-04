New Delhi: Agoda has rolled out a multi-film digital campaign titled Amazing Hotel Prices, featuring Sunil Grover, Ekta Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Varun Sharma. The series uses a set of short videos to highlight Agoda’s discounted domestic hotel options released ahead of India’s peak travel period.

The films, conceptualised and produced with Collective Artists Network, are built around a comedic narrative style, placing each of the featured personalities in situations that play on the surprise and enthusiasm associated with discovering lower-than-expected prices. The campaign is running across digital and social platforms.

Explaining the approach, Gaurav Malik, Country Director for the Indian Subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda, said, “With travel’s high season upon us in India, we know that great hotel prices play a huge role in trip-planning decisions. The ‘Amazing Hotel Prices’ campaign celebrates the excitement travellers feel when they find an incredible deal, and nobody brings that energy to life better than Sunil Grover, Ekta Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Varun Sharma. They each represent a distinct style and sense of humour, and together, they help us speak to our audience in a language they love.”

Sudeep Subash, Co-founder & CRO, Collective Artists Network & CEO, Big Bang Social, added, “We believe a great campaign is more than marketing; it’s about telling real stories that people will remember. We’re happy to play a part in bringing this campaign to life for Agoda. This campaign not only underscores Agoda's dedication to providing exceptional value but also beautifully captures the joy and spontaneity of finding great hotel deals, as showcased by the celebrated artists.”

Watch the campaign films: