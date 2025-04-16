Agoda and Atlys promise to deal with travel hassle in latest campaign

New Delhi: Digital travel platform Agoda and visa processing platform Atlys have launched a co-branded marketing and advertising campaign in India, focusing on simplifying international travel.

The campaign aims to highlight the stress often associated with travelling abroad such as fear of overpaying for flights, accommodation, and concerns over visa approvals, and positions the partnership as a travel solution.

Matteo Frigerio, Chief Marketing Officer, Agoda, stated, “At Agoda, we believe travel should feel exciting, not overwhelming. Teaming up with Atlys lets us clear two of the biggest hurdles: cost and visa complexity. Together, we’re making global travel from India more accessible, more affordable, and much less stressful - so travellers can explore the world with ease and peace of mind."

Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO, Atlys remarked, “At Atlys, we've built our company on a singular mission: eliminating the visa headaches that prevent millions from experiencing the world freely. For many Indian travellers, venturing abroad brings unique challenges, from finding affordable travel options to dealing with visa uncertainties. Our association with Agoda tackles these hurdles head-on by marrying our expertise in visa facilitation with Agoda’s strong digital travel platform. Together, we create a stress-free, holistic experience for the travellers.”

Watch the campaign: