Ageas Federal Life Insurance launches ‘Retirement Anthem’

Delhi:

Ageas Federal Life Insurance, one of India's private life insurers, has unveiled a new campaign for its latest offering, the 'Ageas Federal Life Insurance Golden Years Pension Plan.'

Central to this campaign is a rap video featuring Ageas Federal Life Insurance employees and the video was filmed at the company's office.

This rap video marks a departure from traditional advertising approaches and aims to communicate the core message that retirement is fun and a time for enjoyment. It emphasises that it is never too early or too late to start planning for a secure and fun retirement.

Speaking about the campaign, Khushali Girish, Deputy Vice-President and Head of Products at Ageas Federal Life Insurance, stated, "The 'Golden Years Pension Plan' rap video is a testament to our commitment to innovative marketing and customer engagement. Through our rap video, we aim to show that retirement is not just the end of a career but the beginning of a joyful and fulfilling phase of life. This campaign embodies our philosophy of living fearlessly and embracing the future with confidence. We believe that this campaign will add a touch of fun to the pension segment and also inspire individuals to take proactive steps towards securing their future in a stress-free manner.”

The campaign was executed by the esteemed agency Left of Centre Marketing.

Gautam Jain, Partner at Left of Centre Marketing, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Ageas Federal Life Insurance on this groundbreaking campaign. By leveraging the power of music and rap, we aim to create a strong emotional connection with the audience, making the concept of retirement planning exciting and relatable."