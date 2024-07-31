Adukale captures beauty of familial bonds in 'Nammavara Savi' film

New Delhi: Adukale, the multi-channel snacking brand, has announced the launch of its latest campaign, "Nammavara Savi."

This campaign created by DDB Mudra, has been showcased in two ad films and aims to blend tradition with storytelling, aimed at reflecting the culinary heritage of Karnataka.

The campaign comes to life through two television commercials, each exploring the themes of memory and tradition.

The first commercial ad film showcases Adukale’s Kayi Kodubale, capturing a scene where the protagonist’s children scheme to enjoy the freshly made kodubales before they’re even dried off from the rain. This narrative reflects the children’s love for the snack, while the protagonist’s voiceover provides a touching contrast, recounting her own longing to taste her grandmother’s handmade kodubales once again. Through this storytelling, the film aims to highlight how Adukale’s kodubale revives cherished memories and familial connections.

The second commercial focuses on Adukale’s Gojjavalakki, depicting a late-night scenario where the protagonist’s children are hungry, and their mother is asleep. Their disappointment is quickly alleviated by their grandfather, who steps in to prepare the beloved dish. As the children enjoy the Gojjavalakki, the protagonist’s voiceover reminisces about her grandfather’s unique preparation of ‘kai ruchi,’ linking her nostalgic memories with the present. This film aims to highlight how Adukale’s Gojjavalakki not only satisfies cravings but also rekindles fond family traditions.

Bharat Kaushik, Director and CEO of Adukale, remarked, “As we continue to build Adukale, our mission extends beyond simply creating products; we are dedicated to crafting culinary experiences that deeply resonate with our consumers. We are weaving a rich tapestry of flavors, memories, and nostalgia that truly defines our brand. The 'Nammavara Savi' campaign embodies this vision by exploring the emotional connections people have with our products. It reinforces Adukale's identity as more than just a food brand, positioning us as a conduit to cherished memories and meaningful moments with loved ones.”

Vinay Gopinath, Chief Growth Officer of Adukale, added, “Growing Adukale is not merely about expansion; it's about nurturing relationships, fostering innovation, and remaining steadfast to our roots. Each step we take toward growth is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity, and the communities we serve. The 'Nammavara Savi' campaign is designed to enhance brand consideration, encourage new trials, and build enduring connections with our consumers, driving meaningful and sustainable growth.”

Explaining the essence of the campaign, Sooraj Pillai, Group Creative Director at DDB Mudra, commented, “Adukale’s snacks are infused with the nostalgic flavors of our childhood, crafted with care by those who made them special. We have brought this essence to life through evocative storytelling and authentic Kannada writing, enriching the campaign’s cultural authenticity. By intertwining cinematic elements with genuine cultural touchpoints, we’ve created a campaign that resonates deeply with our audience and celebrates the true spirit of Adukale.”

Credits:

Agency: DDB Mudra

Creative: Sooraj Pillai, Sanoop P

Business: Menaka Menon, Sneha Parasrampuria, D.S. Navin

Strategy: Sanjana C and Navya Anil

Films (If applicable):

Production House: Fat Free Productions

Director: Pooja Khemani