Adtomica named Tinder’s AoR for brand partnerships in India

New Delhi: Independent creative agency Adtomica has been named the Agency on Record (AOR) for Tinder’s brand partnerships in India. The appointment follows the 2025 “Move On” campaign, a collaboration with Blinkit that drew attention for its emotional tone and cultural relevance.

The campaign invited people across India to symbolically part with mementos from past relationships, including items like love letters and T-shirts, offering a gesture of personal closure. As part of the initiative, Blinkit’s Singles Mode distributed 150,000 Tinder Plus vouchers offering 75% off, combining emotional messaging with a promotional offer.

“As their agency on record for partnerships in India, we’re excited to keep building experiences that are platform-first, culturally sharp, and always rooted in value for users,” said Abhay Kaul, Founder & CEO of Adtomica.

A Tinder spokesperson said, “Tinder is more than a dating app — it’s a reflection of how young India explores identity, connection, and self-worth. With the ‘Move On’ campaign, we wanted to create something emotionally resonant yet unmistakably bold. Adtomica understood that instinctively. Their ability to translate cultural insight into real-world engagement made this campaign truly memorable. We’re excited about what’s next.”