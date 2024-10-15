Aditya Roy Kapur becomes Party Guru for Himalaya Wellness’ PartySmart

New Delhi: Himalaya Wellness is bringing smart partying to the spotlight with its latest digital video campaign (DVC) for PartySmart, starring Aditya Roy Kapur as the ultimate Party Guru. In this campaign, Kapur takes center stage, answering all the burning questions every partygoer has asked at least once – from how to keep the good times rolling to the secret behind waking up fresh the next day.

Sunil Waghmode, Category & Media Manager at Himalaya Wellness, said, "Our new film, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur as the Party Guru, perfectly captures the spirit of PartySmart. Just as his character in the film encourages responsible partying and celebrates life without compromising well-being, we aim to empower individuals to enjoy their moments without worrying about the after-effects. Aditya's charismatic portrayal reinforces our belief that wellness can be a part of every celebration."

PartySmart Brand Ambassador, Aditya Roy Kapur expressed: “I've learned that the best parties are the ones where everyone feels great the next day. PartySmart is a game-changer that allows you to enjoy social events without compromising your well-being. Whether you're a seasoned party-goer or someone who enjoys occasional gatherings, it works as the ideal companion. It's time to embrace the experience of responsible socialising."

He debunks popular myths about partying while highlighting PartySmart’s herbal solution to preventing hangovers. As the Party Guru, he shows how to party hard and still wake up feeling great, with PartySmart’s fast-acting herbal formula.

The DVC is conceptualised and produced by Voxxy Media Pvt Ltd., Voxxy Studios and directed by Venky Puthran.

