Aditya Birla Housing Finance's ad film celebrates the joy of homeownership

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Housing Finance unveiled its brand film, “Happy Home Loan Journey.”

Built on the company’s core brand philosophy of ‘Happiness,’ the film is a celebration of the joy and emotional fulfilment that comes along with homeownership.

The film goes beyond the traditional process of home loans, delving into the personal and emotional journey of finding and creating a home—where happiness, comfort, and security become a lived reality. The concept of the brand film stems from an in-depth study of customer behaviour, highlighting the common struggles like endless paperwork, search for assistance and real-time updates. ABHFL, through the film, promises a hassle-free experience with “NO Bhaag Daud” for its customers.

Pankaj Gadgil, MD & CEO of Aditya Birla Housing Finance, said, “At ABHFL, we believe that home is the foundation of the fondest memories, and we strive to make the journey to a dream home a hassle-free experience. Through our brand film, we aim to reflect this emotional depth, demonstrating that our commitment goes beyond financial assistance to truly support our customers as they build their dream homes. By placing ‘Happiness’ at the heart of our brand, we are reaffirming our dedication to enriching the lives of those we serve."

The brand film is launched across digital and social platforms

The brand film: