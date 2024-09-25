Aditya Birla Health Insurance spreads heart health awareness using face scanning

Delhi: Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. (“ABHICL”), the health insurance arm of Aditya Birla Capital, has launched the #LetsFaceIt campaign, aimed at revolutionising heart health awareness across the country. As World Heart Day approaches on September 29th, this campaign encourages Indians to look beyond appearances and take proactive steps toward improving their overall health.

At the heart of this initiative is ABHI’s Activ Health app, featuring face scan technology. With a selfie, users can gain insights into their heart health.

ABHI has teamed up with influencers who will share their own score. Additionally, ABHI has placed QR codes in multiple washroom mirrors, allowing individuals to quickly scan and assess their heart health.

The campaign is running from September 12th to September 29th.