Adani tells “Hum Karke Dikhate Hain” in new film

New Delhi: The Adani Group has announced a powerful new chapter in its “Hum Karke Dikhaate Hain” campaign.

Building on the success of its previous edition, this multi-media, multi-platform campaign moves beyond the conventional corporate strategy of emphasising statistics and figures to focus on inspiring human-interest stories.

These narratives showcase the profound, positive impact of Adani's infrastructure projects on the lives of millions of Indians.

The inaugural film of the campaign, "Pehle Pankha Phir Bijli" (First Fan, Then Electricity), developed by Ogilvy India, tells the heartwarming story of a young boy who, against all odds and facing ridicule, believes a fan can bring electricity to his village. His steadfast faith is rewarded when he witnesses a majestic Adani wind turbine generator powering and illuminating his entire village with clean energy. This emotional narrative not only emphasises the power of human conviction but also reflects Adani's unwavering commitment to building a bright future for all.

This film marks the beginning of a multi-part series with the hashtag #HKKDH that the Group will roll out in the coming months across broadcast, digital and social media platforms, with similar narratives and highlighting the impact of its initiatives.

Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises, said, "This campaign truly embodies the essence of the Adani Group. While we are acknowledged for our size, speed and scale, what distinguishes this initiative is its power to touch hearts. It reflects our unwavering commitment to harnessing infrastructure as a catalyst for meaningful change. By emphasizing the human stories behind our businesses, we aim to create deep emotional connections and underscore our dedication to driving positive change in the lives of millions of Indians."

Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor for Ogilvy India, said, "This is a touching film about an important benefit to the consumers. It is not a chest-thumping statement of the technological expertise of Adani Renewables. It captures the human-first belief of Adani."

Click here to watch the inaugural campaign film: