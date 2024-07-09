Adani cheers for Indian team at Olympics 2024 with #DeshkaGeetAtOlympics

New Delhi: The principal sponsor of the Indian contingent at Olympics 2024, the Adani Group, has pledged its support to the champions of the nation through a campaign with the theme #DeshkaGeetAtOlympics.

The campaign centres around the athletes, who have spent hours and years in training with the aim of winning and hearing the national anthem after the victory.

The campaign, anchored by a film, encapsulates the dedication of Indian athletes and reignites the feeling of patriotism amongst the audiences as India’s best athletes take center stage once again.

The film showcases India’s top sporting talent sweating it out as they prepare to head to Paris, aiming to surpass Tokyo Olympics ‘medal haul and earn the honour of hearing the national anthem at one of the most anticipated global sporting events. In the last Olympics, India finished with a record tally of 7 medals.

Speaking on the launch of the film, Sanjay Adesara, CBO, Adani Sportsline, said, “At Adani Sportsline, we extend our best wishes to our champion athletes, and hope that we have more success than ever before. With the help of our programmes, we are fully committed to support our athletes all the way in their quest for excellence at the highest level in sport. And while they are fighting it out for the top prize, we must support them, cheer them on, and motivate them.”