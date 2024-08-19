Actor Ashutosh Rana lends his voice to Tata Tea Agni’s new TVC

New Delhi: Tata Tea Agni, a flagship brand from Tata Tea’s diverse portfolio, has launched a new campaign celebrating homemakers' tireless spirit and unwavering energy, embodying the brand's proposition, 'Josh Jagaye Har Roz.'

The new brand communication is a powerful tribute to the determination of every homemaker, who works round the clock to nurture and support her family to make their dreams come alive.

Passion takes many forms, each ignited by one’s unique spirit. It can be the bold roar of a sportswoman breaking barriers and challenging norms or the quiet, steadfast dedication of a homemaker.

The new Tata Tea Agni TVC highlights the daily contributions of homemakers who are driven by boundless passion and indomitable spirit. The film portrays a homemaker who rises before dawn, fuelled by unparalleled energy, to tirelessly support her family's dreams. Her incredible dedication and fiery spirit are captured with the quote, "Itna Josh Kahan Se Laati Ho? Tabhi to tum Agni kehlati Ho."

This campaign is conceptualised and produced by Media Monks India.

Celebrated artist and powerful orator Ashutosh Rana lends his voice to this impactful TVC.

Puneet Das, President, Packaged Beverages, Tata Consumer Products, stated, “Tata Tea Agni is one of the largest brands under the Tata Tea portfolio, with a national presence. This new campaign is our effort to celebrate the homemakers in India who are also our core consumers. The energy and “Josh” of a homemaker is boundless and depicts the spirit of brand Agni—the “Josh” within. This TVC is a salute to all homemakers for the special role they play in our lives.”

