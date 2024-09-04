Aashirvaad teams up with Rupali Ganguly to celebrate family bonding

New Delhi: Aashirvaad has launched a new TV campaign starring actor Rupali Ganguly.

Set against the backdrop of monsoon, the film aims to bring to life the joy of family bonding over a plate of crispy, golden pakoras made with Aashirvaad Bikaneri Besan.

The product essence aims to be captured in the tagline, "Aashirvaad Bikaneri Besan – Swaad Khub Bhaaye, Ghaanth Nahi Bas Ghulta Jaaye.”

Speaking about the new campaign, Anuj Rustagi, COO, Staples and Adjacencies, ITC, said, "Through our new TVC, we are not just showcasing the product Aashirvaad Bikaneri Besan, but also celebrating the moments that make family bonding special. Our commitment continues to be in providing great quality offerings that helps cherish such memorable family moments, and we believe this campaign will be well-received by our consumers."