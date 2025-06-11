Aashirvaad Masalas AI WhatsApp campaign lets users create movie posters with Nani

New Delhi: ITC has introduced a new digital initiative for Aashirvaad Masalas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This follows the onboarding of Telugu actor Nani as the brand's ambassador and uses artificial intelligence to offer interactive content.

Advertisment

The campaign centres around an AI-powered WhatsApp bot that allows users to generate personalised movie posters featuring themselves alongside Nani. By engaging with the bot, users can place their selfie into posters across various popular Telugu film genres, such as romance, comedy, thriller and action.

The concept builds on the campaign’s theme, “Dammu Meede, Star Meere”, which positions the homemaker as the central figure in the kitchen—one who brings both bold flavours and effort to daily meals.

To participate, consumers can scan the QR code on the back of Aashirvaad Chilli Powder packs or follow a link available on the brand’s Telugu-language social media pages. Once redirected to WhatsApp, users can choose a language, select a genre and scenario, upload a selfie, and receive a customised movie-style poster with Nani.

According to the company, some selected participants will be featured on billboards alongside the actor and stand a chance to win movie tickets.

While largely a marketing extension, the initiative taps into the region’s strong cinema culture and seeks to build deeper resonance with households by allowing users to experience their own “blockbuster moment” through a familiar and easily accessible platform.

“With just a selfie and a few taps on WhatsApp, users can turn into reel-life co-stars,” the company stated, adding that the digital campaign “invites one and all to step into the spotlight, show off their dum, and become the star of their own story.”

Visit the link : https://hovqr.to/2df1a428