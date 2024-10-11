AapkeHittMeJaari: Amazon India attempts to educate shoppers with its latest campaign

New Delhi: During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon India launched the #AapkeHittMeJaari digital campaign as a four-part series. It was with the intention to empower and educate customers with critical tools and insights to safeguard against rising cyber frauds and scams.

The #AapkeHittMeJaari series, creates awareness around prevalent scams like phishing, OTP frauds, lottery cons and hiring rackets through relatable, quirky videos. The videos shed light on phishing and hiring scams, using the backdrops of modern dating woes, office meetings and festive shopping excitement. By encouraging customers to verify requests, Amazon aims to foster informed decision-making for a safe online experience. Beyond entertainment, the campaign drives home key preventive measures like not sharing CVV/OTP numbers, scrutinizing URLs/email headers, and identifying impersonators claiming association with Amazon.

With the festive cheer in the air, Amazon aims to reinforce that staying safe online is as essential as the joy of celebration, and remains focussed to facilitate a convenient, secure, and trusted experience.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/OJABErDsLhY