‘Aapke Khushi Arjun Aa Gaye’ to get ‘Rakshabandhan Ready’ with Myntra

New Delhi: Myntra has rolled out its campaign for Raksha Bandhan, featuring the sibling duo Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who will be a part of two ad films and more shorties.

The 'Tyohar Ready with Myntra' campaign, featuring Arjun and Khushi will be amplified via a 360-degree approach across various media channels, social media and creator.

The first ad film opens to lively music, setting the scene for a Rakhi episode. Arjun Kapoor, determined to impress his fashionable sister Khushi, finds himself under her critical eye as she sighs over his minimal effort.

Arjun surprises Khushi by stepping out in a suave outfit from Myntra.

The second ad film opens with music, setting the stage for some classic sibling banter. Khushi, all smiles, wishes Arjun a happy Rakhi and reminds him to bring gifts. Arjun, exasperated, muses about how his sisters remember him only on Rakhi and ponders the monumental task of keeping six sisters happy with unique presents. He grumbles about the challenge, but then reveals his secret weapon this year: Myntra. The ad aims to playfully capture the sibling dynamic.

Both Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor had posted a video on their social handles a couple of days before the release of the ad film, titled "Aapke Khushi Arjun Ayenge,” hinting at a collaboration and informing their fans that they would be coming together for a project.

Speaking on the Rakhi campaign, Abhishek Gour, Director, Brand and Digital Marketing, Myntra, said, "We're thrilled to bring together Arjun and Khushi Kapoor for the first time on screen in our Rakhi campaign. Their sibling chemistry perfectly embodies the spirit of Raksha Bandhan. Our extensive Rakhi selection, premium gifting options, and trend-first festive fashion are enabling customers to celebrate this Rakhi at its best. This campaign also aligns perfectly with Myntra's position of being the one of India’s most loved destinations for fashion and our recent foray into the gifting space."

The creative agency for the campaign is Toaster.

Speaking about the campaign, Ira G, CCO, Toaster, said, “Sometimes we forget that we are the only country and people that celebrate the brother-sister relationship with Raksha Bandhan. The attempt really is to nudge people to make Rakhi as special as it deserves to be with dressing up and special rakhis and unique gifts on Myntra. And Arjun Kapoor as the harrowed brother, getting his dressing and gifting wrong and combining him with Khushi Kapoor as his diva younger sister was super authentic and fun to this end.”

Speaking on the campaign, Khushi Kapoor, said, "Raksha Bandhan holds a cherished place in our hearts, and coming together with Arjun for this campaign has been a truly special experience. Myntra has made it incredibly easy to celebrate this beautiful bond with its extensive range of gifts and festive fashion. The 'Tyohar Ready with Myntra' campaign perfectly captures the essence of our sibling relationship, offering something for everyone to express their love and appreciation. From stylish Rakhis to trendy apparel and premium gifts, Myntra's incredible selection ensures that every sibling can find the perfect way to celebrate Rakhi. I’m excited for everyone to see our collaboration and discover the joy of gifting with Myntra."

Speaking on the campaign, Arjun Kapoor, said, “Rakhi is all about celebrating the bond between siblings, and working with Khushi on this campaign has been an incredible experience and the fact that it was our first time working together just makes it better. This festival brings back a lot of good memories for me, and it's great to share that with everyone. The wide range of gifts and festive fashion options on Myntra really adds to the joy of the celebration. I'm excited for people to see our collaboration and feel the same connection we do.”