‘Aap Kab Ban Rahe Hain Manyavar?’, asks Manyavar in latest ad

New Delhi: Manyavar has announced the launch of its latest campaign, 'Aap Kab Ban Rahe Hain Manyavar?'

Now entering the second stage of its brand journey, the focus is shifting towards the groom and his groom squad, making the campaign more relatable and resonant for today’s generation. By connecting with grooms and their closest circle, Manyavar is ensuring that every step of their journey to the big day is even more memorable.

At its core, this campaign celebrates the groom’s journey, highlighting his style, and individuality. It’s not just about aesthetics, but a reflection of growing up, taking on new commitments and embracing the most pivotal moment of his life.

The storyline beautifully captures the groom’s journey on this pivotal day, highlighting the joy and excitement as he embraces his new chapter with confidence. From the stunning impact of his appearance, which surprises even his closest friends, to the way he adapts emotionally—addressing his mother-in-law as 'Mummy' and sharing heartfelt moments with his bride—the campaign delves into the depth of what it truly means to be a Manyavar groom. His journey from carefree youth to a mature, composed man unfolds through subtle yet impactful gestures, capturing his inner transformation. As the day progresses, he finds himself enveloped in the vibrant colors of this new chapter, leading to a moment of realization about the profound changes that have quietly taken place within him, leaving viewers to reflect on when a man truly becomes a Manyavar.

The film:

Vedant Modi, Chief Revenue Officer at Vedant Fashions, said, “This campaign introduces a new heartfelt narrative for the brand, where being a Manyavar goes beyond wearing a sherwani—it’s about embracing thoughtfulness, responsibility, love, and respect. ‘Aap Kab Ban Rahe Hain Manyavar?’ invites grooms to reflect on their journey as they evolve into a new role and stage of their lives. Manyavar has always celebrated the various aspects of a wedding and the emotions that accompany it. With our new brand narrative, Manyavar reflects a man’s character, seamlessly blending style with authenticity while highlighting the meaningful journey of the groom on this special day.”

The new campaign film has been conceptualised by –McCann Worldgroup India.

Prasoon Joshi, Chief Creative Officer of McCann Worldgroup India, said, "This campaign uncovers the groom's untold story- quite under explored in advertising. As he takes the leap, priorities shift, and perspectives change. This campaign lightheartedly explores a man's transformation, revealing it through humorous and heartfelt moments of self-discovery on his journey to marriage."