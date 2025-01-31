Aamir Khan unleashes his inner caveman in Coca-Cola Charged’s new campaign

New Delhi: Coca-Cola’s Charged has taken centerstage with the return of the ‘Cave Man’ in the new season of "Mind Charged, Body Charged.”

Featuring Aamir Khan in a caveman avatar, Charged has launched its new campaign for the summer of 2025.

This launch also introduces a refreshed product identity with a new mascot, the wolf, representing strength and agility.

‘Charged’ differentiates itself in the market as a catalyst to accomplish impossible solutions and big achievements which require both physical agility and mental alertness. This is illustrated through a diverse range of films featuring Aamir Khan in a caveman role facing unexpected adventures with an invigorated mind and body.

This campaign’s creative vision is developed by Ogilvy India. In a series of films, Aamir Khan portrays a caveman engaging in various scenarios with his own ‘Charged’ bottle —whether outsmarting a dinosaur, starting a dance event, or managing a surprising situation on a date night. In each instance, ‘Charged’ uplifts his mind and body to think of unexpected solutions to the problems.

Sumeli Chatterjee, Category Head, Sparkling Flavours (India & Southwest Asia) at The Coca-Cola Company, said, " The Charged drink has been highly praised by consumers, particularly for its taste. We are thrilled to introduce our new packaging, which is bold, sharp, and unstoppable, perfectly reflecting the character of the drink. The brand has consistently pursued innovative storytelling that remains exciting and unpredictable. Portrayed by the legend himself, Aamir Khan, our favourite Cave Man makes a comeback with his whole universe.”

Aamir Khan said, "Being a part of Charged is truly special for me. It’s a brand that embodies boldness and originality, values I deeply respect. The 'Mind Charged, Body Charged' campaign aligns perfectly with my belief in striving for balance and excellence in every aspect of life. Collaborating on this has been a unique experience, and I’m eager to see how audiences embrace it.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, "Charged is back and this time Aamir Khan goes back in time as the Stone Age man. The quirky adventures of the pre-historic era beautifully marry with the need of the modern world - the kick to stay sharp, both physically and mentally. The campaign will engage the TG in a fun and fresh way with something that's completely unseen in the category, charging up the audience as much as the drink, if not more."

The ad: