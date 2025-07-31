Aamir Khan and sons go full ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ to plug Sitaare Zameen Par digital debut

New Delhi: In a nostalgic throwback that’s taken the internet by surprise, Aamir Khan has dropped a cheeky Andaz Apna Apna-style promo to announce the digital release of his next film, Sitaare Zameen Par.

But he’s not doing it alone, joining him in the video are his sons Junaid and Azad Khan, making it a rare three-generation Khan moment on screen. Rajkumar Santoshi (who directed the original) also makes a cameo.

The promo marks a couple of firsts, it’s the first time Aamir shares screen space with Junaid, and it’s Azad’s official on-screen debut. Conceptualised and executed by Fever Films, the clip is both nostalgic and self-aware, poking fun at legacy, fandom, nepotism, and changing media habits.

Vaibhav Bundhoo, Director, Fever Films, said, "It's been a great experience partnering with Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan. Bringing the two together for this promo of Sitaare Zameen Par, has been a unique experience, and this promo is truly an interesting collaboration with Aamir sir's one-of-a-kind move to bring the film on YouTube for the wider audience. Aamir sir's creative vision and great instincts blended perfectly to bring this ad film execution to life."

Sitaare Zameen Par isn’t heading to Netflix, Prime Video, or any of the usual OTT platforms. Instead, Aamir Khan is releasing the film independently via YouTube Pay-Per-View, under the Aamir Khan Talkies banner. Viewers can stream the film starting 1 August for just Rs 100, directly from his official YouTube channel.

According to industry sources, Aamir turned down streaming offers reportedly worth over Rs 120 crore to go fully independent. The model gives him complete control over pricing, audience access, and long-tail monetisation, without giving away any backend rights to a streaming giant.

But going direct comes with risks too, chief among them is piracy. Aamir, in a recent YouTube interaction, confirmed that the film will use watermarking and real-time anti-piracy enforcement to safeguard the release. Watermarking embeds unique tracking IDs per stream or download, making it easier to trace leaks. Enforcement teams will monitor and flag illegal uploads instantly.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish sports dramedy Champions. Aamir plays a temperamental basketball coach who’s forced to train a team of intellectually disabled players. What starts off as punishment soon becomes a journey of learning and empathy. The film, which released theatrically on June 20, 2025, also stars Genelia D’Souza alongside a cast of promising newcomers.

Watch the campaign films: