Aakash Institute calls for registrations for ANTHE

Delhi: Aakash Educational Services (AESL) has partnered with Sideways Consulting to launch its flagship scholarship exam, ANTHE (Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam).

Targeting students from grades VII to XII, as well as XII-passed students, ANTHE stands as one of India’s largest scholarship tests.

The launch of ANTHE aligns with the 16th season of the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Sideways explained their creative approach, “ANTHE is one of India’s largest scholarship exams. The smartest students in the country should be taking it. Our campaign uses such students as our protagonists to communicate this in a competitive, yet engaging manner.”

Deepak Mehrotra, MD and CEO of Aakash Educational Services (AESL), stated, “ANTHE is more than just a scholarship exam; it’s an opportunity for students to gain a deeper understanding of their strengths and potential. Through our collaboration with Sideways Consulting, we’ve created campaigns that reflects true essence of ANTHE and its impact on students academic journey.”

Abhijit Avasthi, Founder of Sideways Consulting, added, "The creative challenge was to shift the focus from the exam to the students who take it. We wanted to show that ANTHE is a platform where their talent can be recognised."

