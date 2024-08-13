Aakash Institute and Rishabh Pant motivate NEET/JEE repeaters

Delhi: Aakash Educational Services (AESL), in collaboration with Sideways Consulting, has launched a new campaign featuring cricketer Rishabh Pant.

This campaign is directed at students retaking the NEET and JEE exams.

The campaign draws on Pant's comeback story after his accident, aimed at offering a message of hope and encouragement to students who are determined to overcome setbacks.

The campaign video delivers the message: "Failure is not the end; it's the beginning of a comeback." It aims to capture the essence of bouncing back stronger and turning adversity into achievement.

Deepak Mehrotra, MD and CEO of Aakash Educational Services (AESL), stated, “As a leader in guiding young minds toward quality education, Aakash Institute recognises the impact that not clearing a competitive exam can have on a student's morale. With our extensive teaching experience, we understand these challenges deeply. That’s why, through this campaign and our partnership with Rishabh Pant, we’re committed to helping students stay resilient, keep their competitive spirit alive, and come back stronger than ever.”

Abhijit Avasthi, Founder of Sideways Consulting, stated, "Crafting a campaign around Rishabh Pant's inspiring journey allowed us to create a narrative that resonates deeply with students. It’s about finding strength in adversity, and who better to deliver this message than someone who has lived it."

