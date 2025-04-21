Aakash and Sideways challenge 'Necessary Evil' narrative around coaching

Mumbai: Aakash Educational Services (AESL), coaching classes and provider of test preparatory services, has launched a new brand campaign in partnership with Sideways.
This campaign challenges the common perception of competitive exam coaching as a necessary evil. Instead, it aims to reframe coaching as a valuable support system that empowers young Indian students to succeed.
As a rebranding effort for Aakash, the films in the new campaign shows that coaching, when done right, can do more than teach concepts or chase cut-offs.
Deepak Mehrotra, MD & CEO, AESL stated, “At Aakash, our legacy has always been built on results. But we believe it’s time to talk about the how, not just the what. This campaign reflects our vision for education and what we believe coaching should stand for in today’s world.”
Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways added, “The coaching space has become very transactional - more about scores, less about substance. The campaign calls for a genuine dialogue about the future of learning, surpassing conventional coaching approaches.”
