A23 signs Vicky Kaushal as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Head Digital Works, which operates the online skill gaming platform A23, has announced the launch of the EPIC Poker Championship and the appointment of actor Vicky Kaushal as its brand ambassador.

The brand’s association with Kaushal began with this campaign, and he is expected to continue representing A23 in future initiatives. In a newly released brand film, Kaushal is shown engaging in a high-stakes poker setting. The video will be available in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Marathi across OTT and online video platforms.

Watch the campaign films:

Starting from July 3 and running until July 21, 2025, the championship includes a range of online tournaments with a variety of buy-ins. The live finale will feature events such as a Rs 5 crore Main Event, Rs 2 crore Mini Main Event, Rs 1 crore Highroller and Rs 50 lakh Super Value event.

The EPIC Poker Championship is a 19-day online event featuring a series of poker tournaments across multiple formats, with a guaranteed prize pool of Rs 28 crore. The championship will conclude with a live finale onboard the Deltin Royale casino ship in Goa.

According to the company, the tournament has been structured to include players with varying levels of experience, with the scale of the prize pool and offline finale intended to distinguish it within India’s poker circuit.

Siddharth Sharma, CEO of Head Digital Works, said, “The EPIC Poker Championship, with its Rs 28 crore guaranteed prize pool, is a testament to our commitment to providing a world-class gaming environment, and Vicky's presence and personality seamlessly capture the thrill and prestige of this monumental event. We are thrilled to welcome him as A23’s brand ambassador. Vicky's natural charisma and widespread appeal cuts across age groups and makes him the perfect fit for A23.”

Commenting on his association with the platform, Vicky Kaushal said, “I've always been drawn to roles that are exciting and challenging. I am delighted to be the face of a dynamic brand like A23, which is very well-known in the gaming space. With this new association, we look to elevate the brand story by integrating exciting concepts that resonate with gaming enthusiasts. A23 has truly created an ‘Epic Poker Championship’ and I am thrilled for everyone to witness the ‘Epic Maza’ that awaits them.”