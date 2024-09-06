4700BC & Netflix introduce new popcorn flavours with multiverse of ‘Karans’

New Delhi: 4700BC and Netflix have inked a collaboration, featuring Bollywood’s filmmaker Karan Johar and television actors Karan Wahi and Karanvir Bohra, introducing two popcorn flavours: Sweet & Salty and Cheese & Caramel.

These products will be available across all major retailers, e-commerce, q-commerce and the4700BC website.

Chirag Gupta, Founder and CEO of 4700BC, expressed his excitement about the partnership, "At 4700BC, we understand the strong connection between popcorn and entertainment. Our collaboration with Netflix allows us to bring this beloved snack into more homes, making it a staple for any content-watching experience. This partnership is a natural fit, as both brands are committed to enhancing the entertainment experience for our consumers."

This launch is complemented with an ad campaign which captures the essence of this collaboration. It begins with Netflix’s familiar "Who's watching?" interface, where the three Karans debate their favourite popcorn flavours while deciding what to binge-watch. The banter is resolved when Karan Johar, in his style, combines sweet and salty flavours, showcasing the joy of mixed tastes.

Johar added, "As someone who loves good cinema and great food, I believe this partnership between 4700BC and Netflix is a match made in heaven. It ensures that every time you sit down to watch something, it’s memorable, truly capturing the essence of enjoying premium snacks with top-tier entertainment. I’m thrilled to be part of this venture, where every moment and every bite are perfectly paired."

Poornima Sharma, Head of Marketing Partnerships, Netflix India, expressed her excitement, “Snacking while watching content has always been a beloved tradition. These special -edition popcorn from 4700BC complement Netflix’s blockbuster entertainment, allowing us to elevate the cherished experience of snacking and watching films and series in the comfort of our homes. Exceptional content deserves exceptional snacks, and this partnership delivers just that.”