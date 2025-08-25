Škoda Auto India marks 25 years with ‘Fans, Not Owners’ campaign

New Delhi: Škoda Auto India, in collaboration with Publicis Groupe India’s ‘Team Drive’ unit, has launched a new integrated campaign, ‘Fans, Not Owners’, to mark its 25-year presence in India.

Creatively led by BBH India, ‘Team Drive’ is Publicis Groupe India’s bespoke ‘Power of One’ unit created especially for Škoda Auto India.

The campaign features a film titled Doda, which tells the story of a young fan’s admiration for Škoda vehicles, highlighting the emotional connection between the brand and its customers. A social media component, ‘Doda Takeover’, saw the film’s child protagonist Maya engaging audiences through Škoda India’s Instagram account. As part of the campaign, select dealership outlets in Mumbai temporarily replaced the Škoda logo with the word ‘Doda’.

Rooted in storytelling through the perspective of children, the campaign explores the admiration and fascination fans have for Škoda cars while also incorporating aspects of the vehicles’ design, safety, and engineering.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “At Škoda Auto India, we’ve always believed that our customers are more than just owners. They’re passionate fans who truly live the brand. As we celebrate 25 incredible years in India, it’s this deep emotional connection that powers us forward. Our new campaign, ‘Fans, Not Owners’, is not just a celebration of our journey, but a reflection of the passion our fans bring to the brand, alongside the relentless commitment of our team and the strength of our dealer partners.”

Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, Saatchi and Saatchi India, BBH India and Saatchi Propagate, added, “Škoda’s 25 years in India is a huge milestone, and being part of this journey for a decade makes the celebration even more special for us. Our partnership has always been about building brand love, earning trust, and taking Škoda to more people across the country. The ‘Fans Not Owners’ campaign is a step forward in that direction, and we are excited to continue building on this legacy while supporting Škoda in realising its future ambitions.”

Parikshit Bhattaccharya, Chief Creative Officer, BBH India, said, “Škoda was never ‘just a car’. It was always an emotion. With the ‘Fans, Not Owners’ campaign, we’ve tapped into the love and passion of fans. The campaign celebrates 25 years of adoration and loyalty in a way that’s real and heartfelt. These are exciting times for the brand and for all of us who get to be a part of this incredible celebration.”

Watch the campaign films: