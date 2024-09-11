Škoda Auto India asks to ‘Live The Thrill’ with its Monte Carlo range

Delhi: Škoda Auto India unveiled its new campaign, ‘Live The Thrill,’ aimed at shining a light on the brand’s newly launched, exclusive sporting range.

The brand has launched the all-new Monte Carlo and Sportline range.

The campaign’s creative premise captures a sense of youthful wanderlust in automobile enthusiasts – tapping into the emotional insight of feeling youthful, capturing the pure joy and adrenaline that rushes through the driver in a sporty car.

Set to the pop-culture song, ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, the film is aimed at eliciting that the excitement of driving a Monte Carlo is an experience that effortlessly takes you back in time and makes you feel younger.

In partnership with PHD Media – part of Omnicom Media Group India (OMG India), the launch will be promoted with a 360-degree campaign across multiple channels, including digital, social media and others.

Speaking of the campaign launch, Punit Bhatt, Marketing Communications Lead, Škoda Auto India, said, “The Monte Carlo badge has a strong connect with customers, reflecting the spirit of sport and victory. This is part of our strategy to grow the Škoda brand in India. As we grow our Škoda family in the country, with our Live The Thrill campaign, we look forward to establishing a deeply resonant narrative that speaks to customers with a refined sense of thrill looking for unique, subtle and sporty aesthetics.”

Monaz Todywalla, CEO of PHD India, added, “Škoda is a name that is synonymous with the spirit of exploration and adventure in India. As the iconic brand accelerates its presence in the market, we’re focused on fuelling deeper connections with its target audience—spotlighting both its 112-year sporting legacy and the vibrant spirit of youth it represents for its customers through the campaign.”