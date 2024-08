KFC India has called for a creative pitch. The incumbent agency on the account is Ogilvy India.

Confirming the development to BestMediaInfo.com, sources said that the pitch was initiated 3-4 weeks back.

India’s leading ad agencies are participating in the pitch.

Another source said that KFC India pays around Rs 20-25 lakh monthly retainer fee to Ogilvy in India. The agency has been working with the brand for several years.

