Karisma Kapoor unveils golden embossed foil 'Homefoil' at AAHAR fair

LSKB Aluminium Foils has launched a golden embossed Homefoil at the 37th AAHAR - The International Food and Hospitality Fair.

The new products in the house foil category were unveiled by actor Karisma Kapoor at LSKB Stall, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Following the launch, the visitors got an opportunity to interact with the actor in a meet and greet session and win gifts by participating in the contest organised by the company.

On the first day of the fair, which commenced on March 14, MasterChef India Season 4 Finalist, Ashish Singh graced the LSKB Stall. Celebrity chefs Jaspratap "Jassi" Bindra- Executive Chef and Managing Partner Amrina- Houston, Texas (USA); Ripu Daman Handa- first male winner of MasterChef, India and Neha Deepak Shah- MasterChef India Season 4 Runner UP are also expected to mark their presence at LSKB Stall in the remaining three days of the fair.

Kunal Bajaj, Director LSKB Aluminium Foils, said, “We are elated to launch India’s 1st Golden Embossed Ultra-Premium house foils during the 37th AAHAR. Homefoil will change the category landscape. This is what the consumers have long been waiting for. You touch and feel the product and you know you never have experienced something like this ever before. Our products are manufactured using world-class technology in a hygienic environment and well-ventilated premises, so each component of quality is guaranteed. We are going to make the B2C segment very exciting in future.”

Lakshay Singhal, Director LSKB Aluminium Foils, added, “We will transform this category into an organised market. The category is mostly unorganised with no value addition. We wish to change this status quo and Homefoil Golden Embossed Foil is the first step in that direction. We are certain consumers will love this product. And we intend to launch many such products elevating the category expectations. We feel this is a historic moment for the category.”

