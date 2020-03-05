BharatPe ropes in 11 Indian national level cricket players as brand ambassadors

BharatPe, the merchant payment and lending network in India, has taken on board 11 Indian national level cricket players as its brand ambassadors. The players include Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shubhman Gill.

BharatPe launched last year with Bollywood’s Salman Khan as its brand ambassador. The campaign was a big hit among merchants, delivering BharatPe 30x growth in its business in 2019.

Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO, BharatPe, said, “We are proud to associate with the 11 Indian cricket team players as our ambassadors. BharatPe is much more than a solitary UPI QR, it is, in fact, a team that provides for all financial needs of the small merchant. BharatPe team of players will help disseminate all our propositions such as QR payments, investments, lending and cards to the merchants and help us engage deeper with our core TG.”

Grover added, “This is a marketing coup by our team — it is clutter-breaking. We chose to create our own team against sponsoring one. That is our DNA — build with efficiency. In a year full of cricket across formats, we will always have our ambassadors playing on the ground in one format or the other. More importantly, it will help us cater to our merchant’s affinity by offering QR code featuring his favourite cricket player at his shop and an opportunity to meet the players in person. And we will achieve all this at a fraction of investment by any brand investing in cricket this year.”

