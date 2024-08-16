Zee News’ ‘Zee Helpline- हक का सवाल’ to address corruption issues

Delhi: Zee News has announced the return of its show series, ‘Zee Helpline- हक का सवाल,’ set to premiere on August 15, 2024, at 3:30 pm.

Airing every Saturday at 3:30 pm, the series will be anchored by Anant Tyagi and will carry the tagline, ‘Zee Helpline- हक का सवाल.’

. ‘Zee Helpline- हक का सवाल’ aims to address corruption issues directly by encouraging viewers to contact the show via phone at 9711900700 or email at zee.helpline@zeemedia.com.

Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, highlighted, “As we relaunch ‘Zee Helpline- हक का सवाल,’ we renew our promise to be the voice of the people. Our goal is to ensure that every citizen’s complaint is heard and resolved, reinforcing our commitment to justice and transparency in every aspect.”

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation (ZMCL), added, “‘Zee Helpline- हक का सवाल is not just a show, but a crucial initiative for promoting transparency and accountability. At Zee Media, we look forward to drive substantial changes and addressing the pressing issues faced by our viewers.”