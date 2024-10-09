Zee 24 TAAS to host ‘महाराष्ट्र - एक पाऊल पुढे’ conclave on Oct 9

New Delhi: Zee 24 TAAS, Maharashtra's Marathi news channel, is set to host ‘महाराष्ट्र - एक पाऊल पुढे’ conclave on October 9, Wednesday—in the presence of political leaders, industry experts, and thought leaders.

The event will see speakers engage in discussions on Maharashtra’s potential as a powerhouse of strength, opportunity, innovation, showcasing its role as a catalyst for change in India.

This on-ground event will showcase Maharashtra’s achievements in job creation, industrial growth, and educational advancements, positioning it as a frontrunner in providing equal opportunities for its youth. The conclave will feature panel discussions centred on transformative changes in education, skill development, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, it will highlight the state’s prominent role as India's entertainment capital.

Kamlesh Sutar, Officiating Editor of Zee 24 TAAS, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “Maharashtra stands as a beacon of progress, and this conclave will highlight the transformative initiatives that are empowering our youth. By facilitating meaningful conversations among key stakeholders at महाराष्ट्र - एक पाऊल पुढे, we aim to inspire actionable solutions that will empower the youth and foster economic development throughout Maharashtra.”

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), added, “This conclave reflects Zee Media’s mission to engage with critical issues that impact our nation. By spotlighting Maharashtra’s advancements in education, industry, and entertainment, we hope to inspire collective action to further strengthen the state’s leadership on the national stage. Through collaboration and innovation, we can harness the potential of our youth and ensure Maharashtra remains a leader in India’s growth story.”

By nurturing dialogue and collaboration, this conclave will catalyse and reinforce Maharashtra’s position as a education, industry, and entertainment leader, ultimately empowering its youth and driving the state toward a prosperous and dynamic future.