Senior editorial leaders reverse course from NDTV to India Today within weeks

New Delhi: Recent editorial movements from India Today Group to the Adani-owned NDTV Network appear to be reversing, with three senior journalists returning to India Today within the past month.

Veteran journalist Panini Anand has returned to the India Today Group as Managing Editor, Special Projects. Anand previously spent nearly seven years with India Today (2017–2023) and most recently held the role of Group Editor (HSM) at TV9 Digital until November 2024.

Mayank Kumar Mishra, who quit NDTV within days of joining, is back at India Today as Senior Editor of the Data Intelligence Unit (DIU).

Another notable returnee is Bharat Srivastava, who had joined NDTV India about 20 days ago as Executive Producer. He has now moved to Aaj Tak as Deputy Executive Producer.

BestMediaInfo.com could not reach the three journalists for their comments despite multiple attempts. However, sources familiar with these developments suggest that senior journalists continue to prefer newsrooms offering stability, editorial independence, and credibility.

While none of the three journalists commented on their moves, newsroom observers say editorial freedom and institutional stability continue to be strong pull factors in a competitive media environment.

The recent movements between India Today Group and NDTV occurred after the latter embarked on a hiring spree earlier this year. NDTV appointed Rahul Kanwal as CEO and Editor-in-Chief, replacing Sanjay Pugalia, who was instrumental in the Adani Group’s acquisition of the news network in late 2022.

Kanwal’s appointment was viewed as a strategic attempt to bolster NDTV’s newsroom and editorial credibility, attracting senior journalistic talent from rival newsrooms.

A senior editorial figure familiar with the returns called the trend a “homecoming,” noting that the decisions reflect confidence in India Today’s editorial consistency.

“Experienced journalists tend to return where the newsroom ethos aligns with their values, be it credibility, clarity of purpose, or editorial latitude,” the veteran said.